ISLAND CITY — Christmas Day will be brighter for 12 local families thanks to an Island City Lions Club tradition, which has a new twist this year.
The Lions Club is again reaching out to 12 families who need a boost, all of whom have children attending Island City Elementary School. The families have received Christmas dinner boxes from the Lions. The boxes have hams, rolls, gravy, pie and more.
“Everything you need for a Christmas dinner,” said Shelia Evans, president of the Island City Lions Club.
The families were excited to receive the dinner boxes, which were prepared by the staff at Grocery Outlet in Island City, which the Lions Club purchased the food from.
“They all were grateful,” Evans said.
Their smiles grew wider because of what accompanied the delivery of the dinners — multiple boxes of canned food that students at Island City Elementary School collected. Evans said this will help the families make it through the two-week Christmas break. She explained the break can be hard on families with limited means since their children do not get to enjoy the free lunches provided daily to students in the La Grande School District when classes are in session.
Evans said she is impressed with how successful Island City’s students were at collecting a large amount of food for the 12 families. This allowed each family to receive three boxes of food.
“It is pretty cool,” Evans said.
The deliveries also included games, gift cards and blankets, all purchased by the Island City Lions. In previous years the gifts from the Lions were wrapped presents for the children, which often included correctly-sized clothing. The blankets, games and gift cards were provided instead this year to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
The Island City Lions have been conducting this Christmas project for about 25 years. Evans said it was particularly important this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession it has caused.
“Giving back is especially important now. We want the community to know that we are there for them,” Evans said.
