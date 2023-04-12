LA GRANDE — An attempted traffic stop on Interstate 84 near Pendleton during the earlier hours of Sunday, April 9, turned into a high speed car chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a police car near La Grande.
Oregon State Police arrested Gabriel Rodriguez, 39, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, felony fleeing and recklessly endangering another person, according to Oregon public records.
Umatilla County dispatch shortly before 2 a.m. transferred a driving complaint to OSP, according to the probable cause declaration. A caller reported a car traveling eastbound on I-84 a few miles outside Pendleton near milepost 202 was driving down the middle of the freeway and unable to maintain its lane.
The caller said the driver, later identified as Rodriguez, was not allowing them to pass and would “brake check” them by suddenly going from more than 70 mph down to 50 mph.
Trooper Isaiah Johnston found Rodriguez near milepost 208, according to the probable cause declaration. Johnston said Rodriguez was traveling at approximately 50 mph while weaving from the slow lane into the fast lane and then back over the fog line and onto the paved shoulder.
According to Johnston’s report, Rodriguez drove past Exit 209 before swerving at the last minute to take the off-ramp. Johnston turned on his lights and Rodriguez briefly stopped at the traffic light before taking off through the intersection while the light was red.
Rodriguez continued eastbound and passed another car while traveling around 100 mph. Johnston turned on his sirens and pursued Rodriguez, who continued to weave between lanes and drive at high speeds.
After he passed into Union County, Johnston reported Rodriguez “continued accelerating and at times reached speeds in excess of 120 mph in a posted 70 mph speed zone.”
Police set out spike traps near milepost 259, according to the probable cause declaration. Rodriguez continued driving until he passed the I-84 on-ramp near milepost 261 where he turned the car around and began driving in the wrong direction. Johnston reported he positioned his police car in front of Rodriguez’s car to stop him from continuing along the on-ramp, which led to Rodriguez crashing into the front of the OSP car.
Rodriguez exited the car, and police took him into custody. Law enforcement determined he was the sole occupant of the car. According to Johnston’s report, Rodriguez had a broken glass pipe with white residue and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine in his pants pocket. OSP Sgt. Jeremy Gunter also said he saw a cigarette lighter in the car on the driver’s side seat.
Once in custody, Johnston described Rodriguez as lethargic and was “making out of the ordinary statements about wanting to speak with detectives before anything else happened.”
Police took Rodriguez to Union County Jail where he refused to take a standardized field sobriety test, according to the probable cause declaration. He also refused a breath test, so law enforcement requested a court order for a blood draw.
Law enforcement determined Rodriguez had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, with one out of Umatilla County and another from the state of Washington, according to Johnston’s report.
Rodriguez is represented by court-appointed counsel — La Grande attorney Rick Dall. He is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on May 1.
