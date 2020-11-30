UNION COUNTY — Midnight dinners, grand balls featuring orchestra music and a meal so bountiful that an Observer headline about it had an exclamation mark.
Union County’s Thanksgiving Day history is marked by such highlights.
Early records of Thanksgiving celebrations in Union County date back at least to 1889 when there was an account of upcoming grand ball and supper in the Nov. 21, 1889, edition of the Oregon Scout, then a weekly newspaper in Union. An editorial in the newspaper said the grand ball would be memorable and a bargain.
“Everything will be first class yet the price of tickets is $2,” the editorial stated.
The newspaper also commented on the abundance of turkeys in the community.
“There are lots of turkeys around the burg this year and not a few of these toothsome birds will be sacrificed in the greed of man at the approaching Thanksgiving,” the Oregon Scout stated.
Twelve years later, many La Grande residents attended a Thanksgiving “grand ball” put on by the Foresters of America, a fraternal society. The ball was conducted at a local opera house. Music was conducted by a group named Meade’s Orchestra and Thanksgiving dinner was served at midnight. Tickets cost $1 and at least 100 were sold, according to an article in a November 1901 edition of The Observer.
Fast-forward to Nov. 26, 1937, when a meal that had few if any equal locally was provided at a Civilian Conservation Corps camp near Hilgard. Served at Camp Hilgard were fruit cups, hot rolls, celery, radishes, roast turkey, cranberry sauce, creamed potatoes, scalloped corn, pumpkin pie, ice cream and coffee. Each of the men at Camp Hilgard also received a pack of cigarettes, according to a story in the Nov. 27 Observer.
The camp’s crew consumed 750 pounds of turkey, 25 gallons of ice cream and 75 pumpkin pies. After their Thanksgiving Day feast they were not done eating. At 8 p.m. they were served 200 dozen doughnuts and 75 gallons of cider.
The Civilian Conservation Corps camp was one of many operating in Oregon between 1933 and 1942. The CCC was a public work relief program started as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.
