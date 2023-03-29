NORTH POWDER — The past may soon become a big part of the North Powder Library building’s future.
A group of North Powder area residents are stepping forward to determine if the North Powder Library building, 290 E St., can someday be converted into a community museum.
“We have so much amazing history here. We need a museum for it,” Mike Wisdom, president of the Powder Valley Historical Foundation, which is leading an effort to get a museum created in North Powder, said.
Wisdom said the current library building may become available for a museum because of plans the city has.
The city hopes to move the North Powder
Library into the new city hall building,
340 E St.
The move would be made after North
Powder adds on to its new city hall building, which previously was the community’s fire
hall.
A fundraising drive for the conversion of a portion of city hall into a library is underway and the city hopes to get grants to help pay for the work.
Is it feasible?
Wisdom is hoping that before the library is moved its present building can be evaluated by a structural engineer to determine if it is in good enough condition to be converted into a museum.
“We want to know if this would be feasible,” he said.
The library building was constructed more than 100 years ago. Initially its upper level, now closed to the public, served as the library and the bottom floor was where city hall was located. Wisdom said if it is determined the current building is in good enough condition to be converted into a museum, a search would be conducted for funding to pay for the restoration and conversion.
“We would look for preservation grants,” he said.
Wisdom believes the museum could be created without costing the city any money.
“The cost to the city would only be a little time,” he said.
Jeff Nielsen, vice president of the Powder Valley Historical Society, agrees the Powder Valley Historical Foundation would shoulder the cost.
“It would be on us,” he said.
Nielsen said it would be easy to fill the museum with local items, given that many of North Powder’s historic materials are now housed at the Union County Museum in Union and the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines.
Nielsen added that there are numerous families in the North Powder area with historical items of note they might be willing to share with a museum.
“Many families have lived here since the 1800s,” he said.
One item Nielsen would hope to have on display is a 1933 fire engine the city owns. He believes the current library building could be renovated to allow the vehicle to fit inside.
Nielsen is confident that the Powder Valley Historical Foundation’s drive to get a museum in place will be successful.
“It will be an uphill battle,” he said, “but I’m very optimistic.”
