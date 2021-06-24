LA GRANDE — They are sounds of youthful promise and a musical revival, sounds the slowing COVID-19 pandemic can no longer mute.
They are the band melodies youths are playing outdoors this week while attending the Music Camps at Wallowa Lake Reimagined program, one sailing again after being capsized in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is now being conducted outdoors at Eastern Oregon University as a day camp after traditionally being run, with the help of overnight accommodations, each summer at Wallowa Lake since 1999.
“It is so wonderful to be back. It was such a disappointment last year,” said Linda Birnbaum, a member of the Music Camps at Wallowa Lake’s board.
The pandemic made it impossible for the camp program to be conducted with overnight accommodations at Wallowa Lake but organizers were able to make the necessary accommodations to hold it as a daytime only event. Almost 40 students have been attending sessions at the camp at Eastern Oregon. Students playing brass instruments received instruction from Monday, June 21, through Wednesday, June 23, and woodwind players are being taught from Thursday, June 24, through Saturday, June 26.
Those teaching the camp’s middle school and high school students include Doug Reneau, a member of the Oregon Symphony and an adjunct Portland State University professor. Reneau said the instruction students are receiving is more focused than what they receive in a middle or high school setting.
“In school it is just one of six classes in a day. Here they are receiving six to eight hours of instruction a day. It is more intense,” he said.
The sessions are being taught in the middle of Eastern’s campus where instrumental sounds are bouncing off Loso Hall, the Hoke Union Building, Eastern’s library, Ackerman Hall and other buildings. Reneau likes the acoustical environment the setting provides. He said the setting makes it easier for students to hear themselves.
“If you are in the middle of a field the sound disappears,” he said.
Reneau said he and other music instructors at the camp have been enjoying the opportunity to teach students in person, something they have not been able to do frequently during the pandemic, since the bulk of middle and high school instruction has been provided online. He said music can be taught one-on-one through video conferencing but having students try to play together has its limits, mainly technology timing issues prevent instrumental sounds created in different places from being heard in sync.
Counselors help with focus on teaching
The music camp program has an abundance of counselors which is a big plus, according to instructor JáTtik Clark, a member of the Oregon Symphony Orchestra and an adjunct professor at Portland State University and Oregon State University. Clark said the counselors address details that make it easier for instructors to focus on teaching. The counselors, all musicians, also share knowledge.
“Students learn at least as much from them as from the professors,” Clark said.
Many of the counselors attended the program as students when it was at Wallowa Lake and now are in college preparing to pursue careers in music, according to Kelly Hardy, manager of the EOU camp. She noted that her daughter, Gracie Hardy, is among the former camp students who is now a counselor preparing for a career in music. Hardy said her daughter has said she would not be pursuing a career in music if not for the Music Camps at Wallowa Lake camp program.
The day camp being conducted at EOU this week is only half the story of the Music Camps at Wallowa Lake this summer. The program will provide another week of day camp music instruction later this summer in West Linn, 10 miles south of Portland. The West Linn offering is being made to accommodate the many students from Western Oregon who have attended the music camps before when they were at Wallowa Lake.
Birnbaum said the move will help the camp program meet COVID-19 safety guidelines. She explained that it will prevent students separated by great distances from coming together to attend the camps, reducing the chance of the spread of COVID-19.
“The state does not want a lot of region intermingling,” said Birnbaum, who hopes the music camp program can be returned to Wallowa Lake in 2022.
Bringing students together
The Music Camps at Wallowa Lake program was founded by Jim Howell, now a retired La Grande High School band teacher, and Larry Johnson, a professional musician from Oregon City, in 1999. Howell and Johnson wanted students from throughout the state to learn together at a music camp.
“We wanted to bring Oregon together,” said Johnson, a teacher at this week’s camp.
Johnson said Howell, who now lives in Western Oregon, has a special understanding of how important it is for students to hone their musical skills at camps in the summer if they want to move forward. He also has been adept at inspiring students to do this.
Many of the students attending this week’s day camp are doing so with help from grants provided by the Wildhorse Foundation and the Leo Adler Foundation.
“Those grants have been such a big help,” Johnson said.
Day camp sessions at EOU begin each day at 9 a.m. The majority of the students attending are from La Grande and many greet the start of sessions with plenty of exuberance.
“There are students waiting here at 8:15 a.m.,” Birnbaum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.