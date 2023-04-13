ISLAND CITY — A new park may be on the horizon for Island City.
Russell Lester, a land developer, proposed at a work session of the Island City City Council on Monday, April 10, that the 4-acre Steve’s Pond area, off Mount Emily Road, be made into a city park. Lester is suggesting that it be named Mulholland Park, since it would be in an area long known as Mulholland Slough.
The pond in the area is named after after Lester's youngest son, Steve, who often played in the pond area as a child.
The park, which sits on private land, would be at a site where Lester plans to create a 10-acre housing complex that would have apartments, townhouses and duplexes.
City Councilor Richie Mentgen spoke in favor of the proposed park at the work session.
“I support it," he said. "This community needs another park."
Mentgen noted the park would be in an area his children enjoy going to.
Island City Mayor Dave Comfort is also a supporter of adding the park.
“It would be a nice addition,’’ Comfort said.
Island City presently has just one park, Fred Beeman Park, just east of Island City Elementary School on McAllister Road. The park has been in place for more than three decades.
The park Lester is proposing would have a walking path, which Lester hopes could be paved.
“This would allow kids to ride their bikes on it and make it handicapped accessible," he said.
Councilor Kevin Hampton estimated the cost of putting in a paved trail would be about $66,000.
Work on the trail at the park would not be able to start until a road leading to is put in, Lester said. He will be paying for the installation of the roads, which he hopes to have put in about a year from now.
The park would serve not only people living in the housing complex but also people living in Island City’s nearby Mountain View Addition, its Crooked Creek Division and those living in future nearby developments, Lester said.
The land where the part would be located would be given to the city by Lester on the condition that it serve as a park, City Recorder Karen Howton said, adding the city is checking to see if it would be possible to get a grant for creating the park.
The city council will later determine if it wants to take on the park project.
