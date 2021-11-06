LA GRANDE — An early step in the process of having a public safety building constructed in La Grande was taken on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The Union County Board of Commissioners gave the Union County Sheriff’s Office the green light to begin negotiations with a company — Mackenzie, an architectural, engineering, design and planning firm with offices in Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, Washington — that would develop a conceptual plan for a public safety building.
Mackenzie was one of two companies that responded to a request for proposal sent out by the sheriff’s office earlier this year. A Union County Sheriff’s Office committee then scored the RFPs sent in by the two companies and recommended Mackenzie.
Should a proposed contract with Mackenzie be agreed upon, the board of commissioners would have to approve it.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen is encouraged by the commissioners’ approval of the move to begin negotiations with Mackenzie.
“We have a long way to go, but this will get the ball rolling,” Bowen said.
Mackenzie would be responsible for developing a conceptual design for a public safety center that would house the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Jail and Union County Parole and Probation, Union County Emergency Services and perhaps other agencies, according to the sheriff.
Bowen told the commissioners he would also like the building to have a stabilization room where people experiencing mental health issues could be helped. This would allow them to be taken somewhere other than Union County Jail or the emergency room at Grande Ronde Hospital.
Mackenzie would be required to include input from people with local criminal justice entities on their needs before creating architectural plans. The company would also be asked to make a cost estimate for the structure it creates a design for and recommend a site for it.
If a public safety building comes to fruition, it might replace Union County’s current law enforcement building, which was built in 1979. The structure — which houses the Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Police Department, Union County Jail, La Grande Police Department Dispatch Center, and Union County Emergency Operations Center — is too small to accommodate all the services it provides, Bowen said.
“We have outgrown it,” the sheriff said.
The Union County Jail is particularly in need of additional space. He said that the situation is so bad that sometimes the jail has to release people in the middle of the night to make room for new inmates.
The jail has 38 beds, and Bowen said 80 beds are needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.