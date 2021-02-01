PARADISE — Paradise today is a tiny, almost forgotten Wallowa County community with less than 10 residents.
Paradise, however, received national publicity 84 years ago because of its connection to a rare automotive trade.
The trade-in involved Kermit Wilson, a Paradise farmer who purchased a new 83-horsepower Hudson 112 automobile with a down payment of six horses.
“He thought six horses for 83 horsepower wasn’t such a bad trade,” a story in a 1937 edition of The Observer reported.
The trade-in was made to the old Chandler Tractor and Equipment Co. in La Grande. The company in turn found purchasers for all six horses within a few days.
The maker of the Hudson 112, the old Hudson Motor Car Co. of Detroit, tried to capitalize on the unusual trade-in by sending a photo of Wilson with his horses to virtually every daily newspaper in the United States, according to the 1937 Observer article. The headline the company attached to the photo read “One Trade-in Puts Auto Dealer In Horse Business.”
Census data in 1937 for Paradise, which is 40 miles north of Enterprise, is not available, but it likely was much bigger then than it is today. The town at that time had a post office, which had been established in 1889 and remained operating through 1946, according to a piece on Paradise written by Benjamin Curry and Mim Lagoe in “About Wallowa County: People, Places, Images,” a work edited by Ellie Belew.
Paradise at its peak had a hotel, a school, a church and mercantile store. According to Curry and Lagoe, Paradise’s population in 1900 was 594.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.