LA GRANDE — The long and nomadic tale of a locomotive that has iconic status in Union County is taking a new twist.

Mount Emily Shay No. 1, a steam-powered locomotive used for logging operations in Union County for three decades through the late 1950s, will soon be moved from Prineville to Portland where it will be maintained and operated by the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation, which recently assumed ownership of it from the Oregon Historical Society.

Did You Know?

The Shay steam locomotive was the most well-known and widely used of the geared designs to operate in the country with nearly 3,000 constructed from 1880 through nearly the mid-20 century.

Designed by Ephraim Shay (an inventor, among other things), the geared locomotive proved to be an invaluable tool in the logging industry through the first half of the 20th century as it could operate on almost any type of track. Shay began development as early as 1872 of a new locomotive that used gears rather than standard rods to propel the device forward.

The flexibility of the design kept the locomotive on the rails and allowed it to operate over almost any type of track, which in the logging industry was usually nothing more than rails laid directly onto a hillside for most logging operations.

For instance, because the locomotive was nimble enough to operate on most track layouts, however poorly they may have been laid, geared steamers even had the ability to ford streams and creeks.

— www.american-rails.com

