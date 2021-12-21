LA GRANDE — A white Christmas may be on the horizon for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys.
La Grande and Enterprise may receive up to 2 inches of snow on Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service, Pendleton. If there is snow it will likely come in both areas at about 4 p.m.
Wind velocity may be what determines whether there will be snow on Christmas Day, according to Roger Cloutier, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
“It will depend on the wind coming out of the southeast,” he said.
He said if there is strong wind from the southeast there likely will not be snow on Christmas Day, but if there is no or little wind, snow will be much more likely. Cloutier said that wind blowing hard has a drying impact that reduces the likelihood of snow.
Cloutier noted one reason the Grande Ronde Valley often has limited snow is the strong southeast wind blowing in from Ladd and Pyles canyons.
“It warms up and dries out the air,” he said.
Conditions in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys are expected to be cold and dry in the days leading up to Christmas.
On the snow front in La Grande heading into Christmas there will be a 50% chance of snow in the late afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 21; a 60% chance of snow throughout Dec. 22, a 50% chance of snow late in the morning into the evening evening of Dec. 23, and a chance of snow on Dec. 24.
The Grande Ronde Valley has received limited measurable snowfall over the past week, but that is not true in Wallowa Valley, which was hit with a deluge of snow over the past weekend. The reported snowfall was heaviest in Joseph, which as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, had received 6 inches of snow during the past 24 hours, according to Matt Callihan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The snow projections leading up to Christmas in Enterprise will be much lighter, according to the National Weather Service. Its forecast calls for a 30% chance of snow on Dec. 21, a 20% chance of snow on Dec. 22 during the day, a 40% chance of snow throughout Dec. 23, and a chance of snow on Dec. 24.
In La Grande the high temperatures are expected to be 38 degrees on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 36 degrees on Dec. 23, and 34 degrees on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The low La Grande temperatures are forecast to be 29 degrees on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 26 degrees on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, and 24 degrees on Dec. 15.
The National Weather Service is projecting highs in Enterprise of 38 degrees on Dec. 21, 36 degrees on Dec. 22, 35 degrees on Dec. 23, 32 degrees on Dec. 24, and 31 degrees on Dec. 25. The lows in Enterprise are expected to be 21 degrees on Dec. 21, 23 degrees on Dec. 22, 18 degrees on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, and 13 degrees on Dec. 25.
Drivers should be on high alert
Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Strandberg is encouraging drivers traveling through Northeastern Oregon to be prepared for poor driving conditions.
As drivers head out during the holiday week, Strandberg said part of their preparation process should involve checking road conditions on ODOT’s Trip Check website. Strandberg encourages motorists to check images of Interstate 84 to see if there is snow and ice on the portions of the interstate they will be traveling on. He said travelers should not be fooled if they see a clear stretch of road on the website’s camera since it may be sandwiched between long stretches of freeways covered with snow and ice.
Motorists who see long stretches of bad driving conditions are encouraged to stay home if at all possible, Strandberg said.
The ODOT spokesperson also encourages drivers on Interstate 84 to be very careful when looking for detours if there are closures or bad conditions. Drivers should be careful not to be fooled by alternate routes, which on GPS units can appear tempting.
“Don’t blindly follow GPS detour routes,” he said.
Strandberg said many are county roads not as well maintained as I-84.
Strandberg is also warning drivers to be on alert for drivers who may be operating carelessly.
“They should be mindful that a lot of drivers are anxious and in a hurry,” he said.
He also urges motorists to be patient if they get behind snowplows and do not attempt to pass them. He said snowplow operators are aware of traffic behind them.
“They will pull over,” he said.
Strandberg also said drivers should stay at least four car lengths behind snowplows to avoid being hit by the snow and rocks they kick up.
