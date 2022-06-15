Dave Jensen adds a small flag to a fire during a retirement ceremony outside High Valley VFW Post 4060 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Union. Jensen is a member of High Valley VFW Post 4060 and American Legion Post 43.
Dave Jensen adds a small flag to a fire during a retirement ceremony outside High Valley VFW Post 4060 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Union. Jensen is a member of High Valley VFW Post 4060 and American Legion Post 43.
UNION — The city of Union’s name is linked to a 1863 Fourth of July celebration during the height of the Civil War, when a sea of homemade American flags were displayed in town.
Fast-forward 159 years to Tuesday, June 14, where about a dozen military veterans in Union were also embracing America’s symbol of freedom.
The veterans were doing so in a more solemn fashion, retiring at least 100 aging American flags in a morning ceremony conducted by members of Veterans of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 and American Legion Post 43. The retirement ceremony was one of many taking place throughout the United States on June 14 as part of an annual Flag Day tradition.
“We are paying respect for the American flag,” Walter Richard, a member of VFW High Valley Post 4060, said.
All of the flags retired were burned at the conclusion of the retirement ceremony while adhering to the U.S. Flag Code.
The retired flags had flown many places, including cemeteries, post offices and the homes of veterans. A number also had served as casket flags at the funerals of veterans. The latter were particularly meaningful to the veterans present, including Mark Plank, a member of VFW High Valley Post 4060.
“We are honoring those who have fallen before us,” Plank said.
Many of the flags retired had flown in the Grande Ronde Valley where strong winds cause them to wear out faster.
“The problem is that people leave them up during bad weather,” Richard said.
Some of the aging flags given to VFW High Valley Post 4060 and American Legion Post 43 were set aside to be passed on to a local funeral home that puts flags in with veterans who are cremated.
The annual retirement ceremony was once conducted on alternate years in La Grande at American Legion Post 43 and at High Valley VFW Post 4060 in Union. It is now always held in Union partly because the American Legion Post in La Grande is near railroad tracks and the noise made by passing trains made it hard for people to hear, Richard said.
Veterans with VFW High Valley Post 4060 and American Legion Post 43 collect tattered, torn and soiled flags each year for the June 14 retirement ceremony.
Anyone with an American flag that needs to be retired is encouraged to give it to the veterans groups since this guarantees it will be treated with care as it is retired.
A drop box for flags will soon be put outside of the meeting hall of High Valley Post 4060, 518 N. Main St., Union.
