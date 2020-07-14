UNION COUNTY — La Grande mayoral candidate Alex McHaddad wants citizens to have more opportunity to voice their concerns to city hall.
“If you have a problem with how the city works, you should have a place to say that,” McHaddad said. “I hear businesses complain about the red tape. And we need to know who our police are so we can trust them before something bad happens.”
McHaddad is proposing a pair of avenues to address what he sees as lacking in local government.
One is a citizen review panel for business owners to discuss issues about regulations and processes. The second would provide an open forum for residents to meet with local law enforcement and know who is serving the city and Union County.
La Grande Mayor Steve Clements, who is seeking reelection, said while a panel addressing concerns with local government is interesting, at this time he doesn’t have an opinion one way or the other on the matter.
From June 2017 to June 2020, La Grande city and Union County governments have received numerous formal complaints, and departments have dealt with those within their walls.
Formal complaints are those residents submit in writing and departments subsequently review.
City administrators of Union, Island City, North Powder and Cove reported no formal complaints in that time frame. Union County, including the sheriff’s office, reported receiving no complaints. The city of La Grande Fire Department has received one complaint in the last four years, while the La Grande Police Department reported 11 complaints in that span.
La Grande
La Grande Fire Department Chief Emmitt Cornford said the fire department’s lone complaint from 2017-20 came in April 2018 regarding a paramedic being rough with a patient and insensitive to the person’s disability. He said the complaint led to training and counseling for the paramedic on how to deal with onsite diagnosis of injury as well as training for all of the department’s paramedics on working with patients who may have a disability. Cornford said the department resolved the complaint by May 5, 2018, and the person who made the complaint was good with the resolution.
The police department during those four years sustained only one of the 11 complaints, according to information from Police Chief Gary Bell, meaning police found there was evidence to support the complaint. The department determined five were unfounded, one was not sustained and the other four led to exonerations. Bell also pointed out the department handled 39,729 calls during the four years.
Complaints submitted against the police department primarily were from people unhappy about the way an officer handled a situation. The lone complaint the department sustained was in regard to off-duty behavior of an officer.
Bell could not provide additional information about the sustained complaint, due to ORS 181A.830(3) and 192.345(12).
“It is very important to us that we be as transparent and open with our records and processes as we are legally able, to maintain the trust and legitimacy that we enjoy within our community,” he said.
Complaints at state level
Union County sheriff’s Lt. Ken Woodward reported there were not any formal complaints during the time frame, as did the rest of county government. However, the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training reported it received one complaint about the sheriff’s office in 2017 about a reserve deputy who was having an extramarital affair, an action that violated DPSST’s code of standards and ethics.
Woodward said the complaint was made directly to the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and not to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and he could not provide any further information about the complaint.
DPSST also reported a complaint against a La Grande police sergeant and several Oregon State Police troopers. Bell confirmed the complaint regarding the La Grande sergeant is not part of the 11 he provided information on because it was reported at the state level.
The complainant in 2017 accused the LGPD sergeant of issuing an unjustified citation and improper filing two years earlier.
In the 2015 incident, the sergeant brought a driver to the police station on suspicion of driving under the influence after the person hit a boulder with their vehicle and drove off. According to the police report, the sergeant said the driver smelled of alcohol but refused to participate in intoxication tests. When the driver finally submitted to a breathalyzer, the person blew a 0.01%, but the sergeant’s report said it seemed low for the way the driver behaved. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in the state of Oregon is 0.08%. The driver was cited for DUI and hit-and-run, among other charges.
Ultimately the case was dismissed in court. However, the police department reported it completed an investigation into the incident. Derick Reddington, a lieutenant in the department at the time, wrote a letter in 2018 reporting he spoke with the district attorney’s office about the case and reviewed applicable criminal laws and vehicle code violations and determined the sergeant had acted appropriately.
“It is my hope you may also review the chapters that I will be referring to,” according to the letter, “so that you will have a better understanding why Sgt. Kristen Rasmussen responded and processed this case as she did.”
The complainant in a response noted no one interviewed him during the LGPD investigation. DPSST eventually deemed the matter out of its jurisdiction and closed the case.
State law also requires law enforcement agencies to annually report any instances of discrimination. The La Grande Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office reported there have been zero discrimination complaints from 2017-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.