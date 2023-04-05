ISLAND CITY — An iconic Union County event is in jeopardy.
Organizers of the annual Ag-Timber Parade, set to be conducted this year on Friday, May 19, have announced that it may not be continued after that.
Tiffany Sherman, of Oregon Women in Timber, the organization behind the parade for 25 years, said her group will not be able to put on the event after this year because it will not have enough members available to continue the event.
Oregon Women in Timber has organized the parade, which started in the early 1970s, for at least 20 years. It has taken place in Island City since 2013 and before that was conducted in La Grande. The only time the parade has been canceled in the past five decades was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sherman would be saddened if the tradition is lost.
“People enjoy the parade and it gets the community to come together and express how important agriculture and timber are to us,” she said.
The Ag-Timber Parade annually features between 75 and 100 pieces of equipment, including logging trucks and a variety of agriculture equipment, Sherman said.
Oregon Women in Timber will be glad to help any organization interested in taking over the parade, Sherman said, including providing information on the permits needed, insurance requirements and lists of people to contact for assistance.
Sherman noted Women in Timber receives tremendous help from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and La Grande Rural Fire Department while conducting the parade.
Organizers pulled the parade out of La Grande in 2013 when city leaders introduced a new liability form it required parade organizers to fill out, accepting all liability for participants. Parade organizers were not willing to accept that liability.
Island City does not require organizers to fill out liability forms.
Island City City Recorder Karen Howton is among those who strongly support the event and hopes it can be saved.
“The idea that the parade may go away is sad,” she said. “Everybody looks forward to it.”
Howton credits Oregon Women in Timber with doing excellent work each year in putting on the parade.
“They do a phenomenal job,” she said.
Sherman is confident someone will emerge to take over the Ag-Timber Parade.
“Someone will want to step forward and honor this tradition,” she said.
