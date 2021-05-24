ISLAND CITY — The Ag-Timber Parade returned Friday, May 21, after taking a year off due to the pandemic, to again celebrate the agricultural and timber industries that make up a large chunk of the local economy.
Oregon Women in Timber sponsored the parade that rolled out starting at 6 p.m. Oregon Women in Timber is a statewide nonprofit organization committed to raising awareness about the importance of proper forest management and the products that come from Oregon’s timberlands.
“The Ag-Timber Parade is our way to show our support for the big industries in Union county,” said Tiffany Sherman, an organizer with Oregon Women in Timber who helped facilitate the parade. “It’s been around for years and years and we just like to honor those industries that honor our community.”
The parade ran from D Street in Island City before making its way down Island Avenue. The Union County Sheriff’s Office blockaded the street for the hour-long parade, which showcased fire engines, log trucks, vintage cars and farm equipment. Participants in the parade threw out candy for children in the crowd.
“We didn’t have the Ag-Timber in 2020 — but (before that) we’ve had it for probably 50 years at this point,” Sherman said. “It’s been around for a really long time, and Women in Timber has been with it for 23 years.”
The parade harkened a return to normalcy in Union County, which saw frequent shutdowns over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the state easing restrictions and relaxing outdoor gatherings due to increased vaccination rates, more parades and outdoor activities, such as the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show and Elgin Stampede, are on the horizon this summer.
“I was glad to see the participation. People seemed to enjoy it. They came out to watch,” Sherman said. “I’m glad we had it. Kids are excited to get out and do something again.”
