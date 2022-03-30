ISLAND CITY — A popular Union County spring parade is set to roll again in less than two months.
Organizers of the annual Ag-Timber Parade have announced that this year’s parade will be conducted Friday, May 20, in Island City. Parade participants will line up for the event at 5 p.m. on D Street, and the parade will begin at 6 p.m., running east along Island Avenue and before turning south on McAlister Road and running to Buchanan Lane. People in the parade will be asked to refrain from throwing candy from any moving vehicle or equipment. This rule will be in place to keep parade viewers safe, especially small children, according to event organizers.
The parade, which salutes Union County’s agriculture and timber industries, has been conducted for at least three decades. It has taken place in Island City since 2013 and before that it was conducted in La Grande for about 20 years. The only time the parade has been canceled in the past three decades was in 2020 when it was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year the hour-long parade showcases fire engines, log trucks, vintage cars and farm equipment. Union County Search and Rescue and the Union County Sheriff’s Office will be providing traffic control at this year’s parade.
The grand marshal of this year’s parade will be Bowman Trucking, of La Grande, according to event organizers.
Oregon Women in Timber is again sponsoring the parade. The statewide nonprofit organization is committed to raising awareness about the importance of proper forest management and the products that come from Oregon’s timberlands.
Oregon Women in Timber has been sponsoring the parade for 23 years, said Tiffany Sherman of OWIT.
Awards will be given for best entries in the agriculture, timber and commercial categories.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
