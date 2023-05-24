LA GRANDE — Personnel from local fire management agencies, public utilities and emergency response services gathered at the Blue Mountain Conference Center in La Grande for an all-day wildfire response simulation on Tuesday, May 23.

A total of 58 personnel from 25 agencies were present — representing a broad range of response and services, according to a press release from Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora. They needed to coordinate the response and management of a simulated fire, which was complex and rapidly moving.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

