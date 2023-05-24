Nearly 60 personnel from local fire management agencies, public utilities and emergency response services met for an all-day wildfire response simulation at the Oregon National Guard Armory in La Grande on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell, left, speaks with La Grande Fire Department Chief Emmitt Cornford, middle, and others during an all-day wildfire response simulation at the Oregon National Guard Armory in La Grande on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Union County Emergency Services/Contributed photo
LA GRANDE — Personnel from local fire management agencies, public utilities and emergency response services gathered at the Blue Mountain Conference Center in La Grande for an all-day wildfire response simulation on Tuesday, May 23.
A total of 58 personnel from 25 agencies were present — representing a broad range of response and services, according to a press release from Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora. They needed to coordinate the response and management of a simulated fire, which was complex and rapidly moving.
