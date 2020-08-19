ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council agreed to fill its most recent vacancy, Monday, Aug. 10, after Councilor Micah Agnew announced his resignation.
Agnew’s announcement was made at the August council meeting.
“We are packing as we speak,” Agnew said. “It’s been a real privilege, and this experience has helped prepare me for the next stage in my life.”
He is the pastor of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Enterprise and recently accepted a position to begin Sept. 1 at a church in Grants Pass.
The council made quick work to fill Agnew’s position. The outgoing councilor nominated Brandon Miller to fill the seat through the end of the year. The council voted to approve the nomination.
Miller noted he ran unsuccessfully for the council once before and remains eager to serve.
“We just really love the city,” he said.
Miller will take his oath of office at the next council meeting and take over Agnew’s duties, serving on the city’s library, public works and fire committees.
But Miller’s appointed seat will be up for election in November, as will the position of mayor and two other council seats.
Since former Mayor Stacey Karvoski stepped down in June, Councilor Jenni Word has served as mayor pro tem. Word plans to return to her council seat once a new mayor is elected and is sworn in.
Councilor Larry Christman and Chris Pritchard both announced they would not seek reelection.
In another matter, the council agreed to a request by Dick Stangel to establish an airport committee to address issues concerning the city’s airport, such as maintenance and projects there the city does and pays for.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said the problem is the airport doesn’t bring in enough revenue to fund work the city’s Public Works Department does. Councilors Bruce Bliven and Dave Elliot agreed to serve on the committee. But Elliot said he is not in favor of the cost of the airport.
“I haven’t been a big fan of the airport expenses,” he said.
