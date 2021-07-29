LA GRANDE — Air quality in La Grande and Enterprise may not be good on Friday, July 30.
The air monitoring website +IQAir is projecting that the two communities will both have air quality in the unhealthy category by the end of the week.
La Grande is projected to have a rating of 117, which would place it in the orange category, a level at which people in sensitive groups, including those with respiratory issues, will be impacted.
The air will be worse in Enterprise where +IQAir is projecting it will be in the red category with a 151 rating.
Air quality falling to the red category can negatively impact members of the general public, according to AirNow.gov, a federal government website.
The good news is that air quality ratings for La Grande and Enterprise on July 29 will not be in the unhealthy category. +IQAir is projecting both communities will have air quality in the moderate yellow category. La Grande’s air quality rating is projected to be 64, and Enterprise’s is forecast to be 82.
No haze is in the National Weather Service’s forecast for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys through Aug. 2. The reasons are twofold, according to Marilyn Lohman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
Lohman said Northeastern Oregon is receiving less smoke from the large Bootleg Fire in south-central Oregon because of cooler weather there, more moisture and greater cloud cover. The cooler weather and increased moisture are preventing the blaze from generating as much smoke. The added cloud cover in south-central Oregon is also helping by limiting the amount of smoke that is traveling to Northeastern Oregon.
The lack of haze in the forecasts for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys, though, can be misleading. Lohman said the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys have been receiving greater cloud cover, making haze less visible.
“Cloud cover obscures smoke,” she said.
The cloud cover is a reason why the National Weather Service is not including haze in its local forecasts, which it had been doing for much of the past month.
Lohman said she expects the haze will return in the near future, with the decline of cloud cover and more wind from the southwest carrying smoke from the Bootleg Fire back into our region.
“It will get more smokey later on,” she said.
Smoke from the Bootleg Fire could be cleared out July 31 in Northeastern Oregon by rain, according to Robert Cramp, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
“It would wash it to the ground,” he said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of rain in the Grande Ronde Valley on July 31 and a 20% chance in the Wallowa Valley.
