SALEM — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air stagnation advisory for much of Eastern Oregon.
The advisory applies to Baker, Umatilla, Grant, Gilliam, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Wasco and Wheeler counties.
There is no DEQ advisory for Union and Wallowa counties. However, a map on the web site of the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office indicates southwest Union County may experience an air stagnation. La Grande is just outside the Union County area that has stagnation potential, but Starkey and other communities are well within it, according to a version of the map Tuesday morning, Dec. 2.
The air stagnation advisory is in effect because of a high pressure system that is preventing low pressure air from escaping. This means pollutants near the ground are not able to escape, according Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Pendleton.
The DEQ in a press release warned the air stagnation advisory will be in effect through noon Saturday. The advisory covers the outskirts of the Portland-Vancouver metro area, but does not include the Portland-Vancouver metro area itself. It also does not include the coast but it does apply to many other Western Oregon counties.
People can take precautions to protect their health during the air stagnation, according to the DEQ:
• Follow local burn restrictions to prevent deteriorating air quality.
• Use non-wood burning alternative sources of heating your home as available or required by local ordinances and local air quality guidelines.
• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity when air quality is poor.
• People with heart or lung problems and young children are especially vulnerable. These people should stay indoors while air quality is poor.
• Use certified High Efficiency Particulate Air filters in indoor heating, ventilation, cooling and air purification systems.
• Avoid using wood-burning stoves and other sources of indoor smoke if possible.
