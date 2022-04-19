UNION COUNTY — Dale Case, an Alicel-area farmer and agricultural leader, is joining a select circle.
Case, 80, is being saluted for a lifetime of achievements by Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences, which has named him to its Diamond Pioneer Agricultural Achievement Registry.
“It was a big surprise,” Case said of his selection. “It was totally unexpected.”
He added that it is gratifying that some of the work he has done is being remembered.
“It is nice to be recognized,” Case said.
Case received an award commemorating his selection to the registry on Tuesday, April 19, at a ceremony at OSU in Corvallis. He was nominated for the registry by the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center in Adams.
“Dale has a long history of service to Oregon’s and the region’s agriculture,” the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center said in a press release.
John Howard, a La Grande businessman, noted that Case also has a history of service to the Northeastern Oregon community.
“Dale is an all-around great person who has great community values and is always willing to help others,” Howard said.
Innovations in wheat and canola
A number of Case’s contributions to agriculture were made while serving in many roles as a member of the Oregon Wheat Growers League and the Oregon Wheat Commission. He served on the Oregon Wheat Commission from 2010 to 2019 and was its chair in 2012 and 2013. During his tenure with the Oregon Wheat Commission, he was heavily involved in helping the commission fund research on the development of types of wheat that grow best in the Pacific Northwest. He also worked to open new markets for Oregon wheat.
Case is credited by the Columbia Basin ARC with playing an instrumental role in helping to get grain loaded and transported by rail out of the Grande Ronde Valley. This helped reduce transportation costs by reducing the need for trucking grain.
The Grande Ronde Valley farmer is also being recognized for work he has done to help make crops such as canola become more viable in the Pacific Northwest. The Columbia Basin ARC noted that Case was among 10 agricultural producers who formed a group to advance the growing of canola in Eastern Oregon. The group worked to secure funds from the Oregon Lottery that were shared by Oregon State University and the University of Idaho to develop a line of canola named Erica, which withstands winter conditions better than many other varieties of canola, according to the Columbia Basin ARC. This work eventually led to the development of the Amanda line of canola in 2007, which grows well in dry land and irrigated regions of Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
Case also has many years of experience working in the seed industry. It includes several years as manager of Del Monte’s seed farm in Summerville, where he was responsible for the production of seeds for peas and other crops.
Case later worked for 16 years as Del Monte’s regional manager for seed production in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. He was responsible in this position for the production of seeds including those for sugar beets, beans, lima beans, peas and hybrid corn.
‘Doing what I thought needed to be done’
Today Case serves as the chair of a six-member board of the Oregon Agricultural Foundation. The foundation promotes and assists agricultural studies at Eastern Oregon University through the management of farm properties. The organization, when money is available, distributes funds to Eastern for the agriculture program and scholarships. The Agricultural and Natural Resource program is a cooperative partnership between Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences and EOU.
Case has raised wheat for many years on his family farm in the Alicel area, without the aid of irrigation. He said local farmers almost never ask him for advice on raising wheat.
“They all know as much about it as I do,” Case said.
He also speaks humbly of the recognition he is now receiving from Oregon State University.
“I was just doing what I thought needed to be done,” he said. “I was never looking for accolades.”
