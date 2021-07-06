ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train, which has been closed to the public since the onset of the pandemic, commenced its summer season on Saturday, July 3, with 88 passengers onboard.
The train, which has run every year since 2004 — except last year because of COVID-19 — is scheduled to complete 16 rides between July and October. The excursion train is based out of the Elgin Train Depot and will offer rides most weeks during the summer.
“It was a hard, tough year without rides, because you have to keep the train maintained even when it’s not running,” David Arnold, one of the locomotive engineers, said. “We’ve been doing a lot of preparation, so it feels good to be back and running the train. This is the easy part.”
Passengers on the season’s inaugural train enjoyed scenic views along the Grande Ronde River and parts of the Wallowa River for a 38-mile round trip, which takes about three and a half hours.
“I loved it. I would definitely do it again,” Jon Richards, a first-time passenger, said. “It’s pretty neat they have this here. It’s a good way to enjoy the views that you don’t get to see in a car.”
The excursion is entirely operated by volunteers from the Friends of the Joseph Branch, although the engineers all have years of experience operating trains.
“I’ve been working with trains for about 40 years now,” Matthew Sirrime, another engineer, said. “I’d guess I’ve operated over 6,000 trains in that time.”
The railroad also offers several extended trips, including a six-hour round trip to Minam. On most rides, food and drinks are provided.
According to Ed Spaulding, president of the Friends of the Joseph Branch, the organization will remain cautious while COVID-19 regulations are still in place.
“We’ve spread seats out for the COVID-19 regulations, and we still are telling people to wear masks, because we’re technically public transportation, which still has those rules,” Spaulding said.
The train, which has three passenger cabs, can usually fit 150 passengers, but the current capacity is 100. This is likely to increase as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lessen, according to Spaulding.
A ride through history
The excursion takes place on the Joseph Branch — also known as the Wallowa Union Railroad — between Elgin and Minam, which used to be part of the Oregon Railway & Navigation Company. Between World War I and the Great Depression, this section was used for hauling logs to sawmills and operating a daily passenger train between La Grande and Portland.
Both freight and passenger trains operated frequently on the railroad until 1993, when Union Pacific sold the Joseph Branch to Idaho Northern & Pacific. After several years of uncertainty regarding the railroad’s future, the Oregon Legislature approved $2 million to Union and Wallowa counties to purchase the Joseph Branch.
In 2003, the counties bought the railroad section and the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority was formed to maintain the excursion line. In 2012, a Connect Oregon grant was given to the organization to build the Elgin Depot, which has a gift shop and train artifacts dating back to the railroad’s early days.
Now, the Friends of the Joseph Branch hope to expand the excursion train’s programs.
“There’s so many tourists that come through this area, so there’s all kinds of things that we want to do to bring more people out here,” Spaulding said. “For example, there’s been talk of a path for bikes and people to travel along the railroad, and they could take the train one way if they wanted to. Also, fishermen have expressed interest in a shuttle system so the train could bring them back from a fishing trip.”
The Eagle Cap Excursion Train runs almost entirely through volunteers, who spend much of their time preparing the train and ensuring that passengers are having a good experience.
“I’ve been volunteering here for a few years, and it doesn’t get old,” Sirrime said. “This stuff just gets in your blood. We love doing this.”
