train_tracks.jpeg

Train tracks lead out of La Grande and towards the Blue Mountains on Aug. 10, 2022. 

 Shannon Golden/The Observer

LA GRANDE — All Aboard Northwest will be rolling into La Grande Saturday, Aug. 13, to host a 10 a.m. Train Trek meeting at the Cook Memorial Library.

This month, rail advocates from AANW are hosting a series of these Train Trek events across Oregon, Idaho and Utah to garner support and funding for a robust multi-modal transportation network across America’s northwest region.

