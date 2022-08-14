LA GRANDE — All Aboard Northwest rolled into La Grande on Saturday, Aug. 13, to host a Train Trek meeting at Cook Memorial Library.

The stop in La Grande is part of a larger series of talks happening across Oregon, Idaho and Utah to gather support for the return of passenger trains to the Pacific Northwest.

Train Trek 2022

Train Trek 2022

A map depicting All Aboard Northwest's vision for what passenger rail lines could look like for Eastern Oregon and the surrounding area.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.