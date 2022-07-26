Muzzleloader's gun shop
Bullseye Muzzleloader’s and More, a store on First Street in Island City, was the site of an attempted burglary on Sunday, July 17, 2022, that turned into a high-speed chase and a manhunt for three suspects on foot outside of Elgin.

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — All three suspects arrested in connection to the car chase out of Island City on Sunday, July 17, have histories of criminal activity in Oregon and Washington, according to state court records.

What brought the three — Jessica Spalinger, of Walla Walla, Washington, and Ashtin Romine, Clarkston, Washington, who were dating at the time of their arrests, according to Spalinger’s interview with law enforcement, and Demus Montez, of Hermiston — together at Muzzleloader’s and More for an alleged attempted robbery remains to be uncovered. What they have in common is in their arrest records. Montez, Romine and Spalinger each have been arrested on prior drug charges related to methamphetamine, ranging in severity from possession to intent to manufacture or delivery.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

