Bullseye Muzzleloader’s and More, a store on First Street in Island City, was the site of an attempted burglary on Sunday, July 17, 2022, that turned into a high-speed chase and a manhunt for three suspects on foot outside of Elgin.
LA GRANDE — All three suspects arrested in connection to the car chase out of Island City on Sunday, July 17, have histories of criminal activity in Oregon and Washington, according to state court records.
What brought the three — Jessica Spalinger, of Walla Walla, Washington, and Ashtin Romine, Clarkston, Washington, who were dating at the time of their arrests, according to Spalinger’s interview with law enforcement, and Demus Montez, of Hermiston — together at Muzzleloader’s and More for an alleged attempted robbery remains to be uncovered. What they have in common is in their arrest records. Montez, Romine and Spalinger each have been arrested on prior drug charges related to methamphetamine, ranging in severity from possession to intent to manufacture or delivery.
“I can share that (Montez and Romine) made themselves unavailable to supervision and had warrants for their arrest at the time of this incident,” Dale Primmer, director of the Umatilla County Community Corrections, said in an email.
Montez, 36, has the most extensive criminal history of the group. He was released from the Oregon Department of Correction in May 2020 after being convicted in Umatilla County on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a weapon.
According to Umatilla County Community Corrections, Montez started his “first custody cycle” in 2005. A custody cycle is the period during which an offender begins incarceration and is under supervision of community corrections until dismissed.
This means that since 2005 when he was convicted for possession of a controlled substance, Montez has continuously been in some form of community-based supervision — probation or post-prison supervision — or in local jail or prison. During the past nearly 17 years, he has been convicted in Oregon on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of third-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary.
While Montez’s first conviction in Oregon occurred in 2005, his arrests date back much earlier.
His arrest record began in 1998 in Washington, when he was arrested as a juvenile for driving without a license in May and second-degree arson in August, according to Washington court records. His earliest Oregon arrest took place in 2003, when he was brought in on charges of careless driving, driving without car insurance, failure to display license plates and for having an open container of alcohol in the car, according to Oregon court records.
Since his first arrest for use of drug paraphernalia in 2000 in Washington, Montez has been arrested on 17 drug-related charges across the two states, with one count of a controlled substance violation, two counts of drug paraphernalia, three counts of delivery and 11 counts of possession.
Montez also has been arrested on previous theft and burglary charges. In 2008 he was convicted on charges of first-degree burglary in Oregon and in 2014 he was sentenced to 10 months in jail for second-degree theft in Washington.
Like Montez, Romine, 26, is in his first custody cycle in Oregon, according to Umatilla County Community Corrections.
He became a felon in 2018 when he was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in Walla Walla, Washington. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation. In January 2020, Romine was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Oregon. The following month he was arrested for felon in possession of a weapon, which resulted in 13 months of incarceration in the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Then in 2021, Romine was convicted on misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 180 days in county jail. Just days prior to the events in Island City and Elgin, Romine was due to appear in Umatilla County court for probation violations. When he failed to appear on July 11, the court issued a warrant for his arrest.
Spalinger, 31, in Oregon has only a single arrest earlier this year for driving without insurance for which she was fined.
She does, however, have a criminal history in Washington, according to state court records. She was arrested in 2019 in Walla Walla County for having a controlled substance without a prescription and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, which was eventually dismissed in March 2021.
Also in 2019, she was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, intent to manufacture or deliver amphetamine or methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The trial was delayed a number of times, but had a new date set for Sept. 21.
