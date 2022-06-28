LA GRANDE — Legionnaires, family and friends filled the American Legion annex building Saturday, June 25, for a ceremony honoring the World War II and Korean War veterans of La Grande Post 43.
All members of American Legion Post 43 who served in the two wars were invited — eight World War II veterans and 25 Korean War veterans.
“At Memorial Day, I was thinking about how our WWII vets are passing away and our Korean War vets are getting older, so we need to make sure the ones who are remaining are honored,” said Bobbie Dalgliesh, adjutant of American Legion Post 43.
Dave Matott — commander of La Grande Post 43 — opened the commemoration and introduced the master of ceremonies, former commander of American Legion Post 43 Lonnie Myers, who served in the U.S. Marines for 27 years. Upon returning to La Grande, Myers worked as a middle school social studies teacher.
He began the ceremony by defining what it means to be a veteran.
“They join whatever service they choose and serve their country. The good ones become Marines,” he joked, getting a laugh from the crowd. “The rest chose those four letter organizations.”
While Myers read through the names of veterans, Matott presented certificates to those present.
The commemoration began with the veterans of World War II. Robert “Bob” Goss, Wayne Jones, James Leitch and John Turner, who all served in the Navy, received certificates. Goss is 97 years old and has been a Legionnaire for 75 years.
“He loves events like this,” said Lisa Goss, daughter of Bob Goss.
Following a video showcasing the homefront during World War II, the ceremony turned to the Korean War vets. Only two Korean War veterans were in attendance, but four were presented certificates. Beverly Moody and Alden Thornton were able to attend the ceremony and received their certificates from Matott. Shorty Hutchinson received his commemoration earlier that morning, and Lester Warner’s certificate was being brought to his house later.
After the ceremony came to a close, La Grande local George Barrow asked to say a few words on the importance of the Union Pacific Railroad during World War II. Barrow’s father worked for Union Pacific, and the railroad supported the war effort at home. During the war, railroads moved 90% of military freight and 97% of all military passengers, according to Union Pacific. From 1941 to 1945, almost 44 million troops rode the nation’s railroads.
Veterans and family mingled after the event. John Craig, finance officer of American Legion Post 43, said it is important for these veterans to come out and spend time together, especially after the isolation due to the pandemic.
