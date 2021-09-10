LA GRANDE — Two first-term members of the Union County Board of Commissioners, Paul Anderes and Matt Scarfo, filed for reelection Thursday, Sept. 9.
Anderes filed for reelection to Position 1 and Scarfo filed for reelection to Position 2. Sept. 9 was the first day candidates could file for the May 17, 2022, election.
Anderes, a retired La Grande High School agricultural science teacher, said he decided to run for reelection in part because the COVID-19 pandemic stalled some of the work he wanted to do during his first term as commissioner to help Union County. Anderes also said he is running because he wants to continue help Union County better deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is important to do everything we can to keep the people of Union County safe,” Anderes said.
Scarfo, a La Grande business owner, expressed a similar sentiment in a statement.
“The past few years have been eventful due to the number of issues, but most importantly the coronavirus. I will continue to work hard to coordinate the protection and safety of our community. I do however look forward to the day that our county returns to a normal, familiar status in which more efforts can be directed towards issues not related to COVID-19,” the statement read.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
