LA GRANDE — To Rick Bowen, the Mount Emily Recreation Area is more than just a trail system — it’s his backyard.
Bowen first began riding dirt bikes in the area in 1968, 40 years before MERA was established in 2008.
“It’s sentimental. I grew up out here, we just spent our childhood out here,” Bowen said. “I retired three years ago, bought a new motorcycle and I’ve just been loving it.”
Bowen, who has already made a dozen trips to the area this spring alone, joined the Eastern Oregon All Terrain Vehicle Association on Saturday, June 5, for its annual Motorized Trail Work Day, along with a handful of other association members and local volunteers.
According to Sean Chambers, now in his 10th year as Union County Parks coordinator at MERA, these trails would not be nearly as developed without volunteer help.
“It’s a lot of work. Volunteers just have a different lens they’re looking at this place through, that me and the managing agency don’t see, so it keeps us well rounded in what we’re providing,” he said.
The recreation area contains 45 miles of motorized trails and 45 miles of nonmotorized trails, all of which require consistent maintenance and work to ensure riders and hikers are safe and comfortable in the area.
Mark Barber, organizer of the work day and member of the ATV association, started the annual day of work six years ago when he saw the amount of upkeep that could be accomplished with more volunteers.
“We’ve had anywhere from four to 12 people show up, and that’s about the most we can round up most years, because everybody wants to ride and not work,” he said. “The trails are all volunteer maintained and most of the single track is volunteer made, and nobody is up there taking care of it.”
Most of the year, Chambers and a seasonal worker are the only employees maintaining the trails, making the work day a big opportunity to make and expand new trails.
“Progress has been really good. On the motorcycle trail there is a highly motivated group,” Chambers said. “They built that trail system themselves, so it’s really impressive.”
The main goal for June 5 was to build a trail connector between two motorcycle trails, which expanded the overall perimeter of the trail system that Chambers planned out years ago. Each year, about 2 miles of new trails have been developed, according to Chambers.
“We’re just always grateful to have volunteers out here,” he said. “It helps a lot and it means a lot.”
The land containing the Mount Emily Recreation Area was privately owned timberland that was going to be sold in 2008 in 240-acre parcels until a local organization campaigned against the deal, citing its potential for recreational and educational use. After receiving support from organizations including the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, the ATV Grant Program and the Blue Mountain Habitat Restoration Grant Program, Union County bought the land for almost $500,000.
In 2019, the Coalition for Recreational Trails awarded MERA the Recreational Trails Program Achievement Award, a national recognition given for the park’s multiple-use management and corridor sharing.
Without volunteer work, the trail system would not be nearly as successful as it is today, according to Barber. He said he looks forward to keeping the work day event alive and gaining more attention for future volunteers.
“If everybody put in one day of work, we would have a fantastic trail system,” Barber said. “Just one day a year. It’s not like you have to be up here every week, but if everybody did one day of work, then we would have the best trail system around.”
