Seventy years ago La Grande’s Walt Swart had the unenviable task of searching for light in an icy sea of darkness.

It was Dec. 19, 1941, almost two weeks after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and blackouts were starting in La Grande in preparation for possible air raid attacks. Swart, a member of La Grande’s Home Guard, a local civil defense unit, was responsible for La Grande’s blackout drills. Wearing a military uniform and carrying a firearm, Swart walked throughout La Grande making sure no light could be seen coming from the windows of homes that evening and many afterward.

Dick Mason is an Observer reporter.

