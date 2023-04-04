Caralyn Shelton

Caralyn Shelton, who grew up in Union in the late 1800s, was the first woman to serve as governor of Oregon. Shelton was handed the reins of the state for 49 hours in 1909.

 Library of Congress/Contributed Photo

Did Oregon’s first acting woman’s governor have a connection to Union?

Yes.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer.

