Did Oregon’s first acting woman’s governor have a connection to Union?
Yes.
Believe it or not when Barbara Roberts was sworn in as Oregon’s first elected governor on Jan. 14, 1991, she was following the footsteps of a Union woman who had long ago been forgotten. Roberts was the first woman to be elected as Oregon’s governor but not the first to serve. That distinction belonged to Caralyn Shelton, who grew up in Union in the late 1800s, according to historian Richard Roth, of Orting, Washington, who has written many books about Union County history.
Shelton was handed the reins of the state for 49 hours in 1909 from Feb. 27 through Feb. 28. She had not pursued the position but was appointed it because she was in the line of succession as secretary for Oregon’s previous governor, George Chamberlain, who had just stepped down.
Chamberlain had to leave Oregon in a hurry because he had been elected to the U.S. Senate and had to get to Washington, D.C., for the March 1, 1909, swearing in ceremony. Chamberlain did not want to be late, since it would mean he'd suddenly have less seniority than all of the other freshman senators, giving him a lower ranking when assigned to Senate committees.
Frank Benson, Oregon’s secretary of state, was next in the line of succession to take Chamberlain’s place as governor, but he was ill and could not be sworn in.
Suddenly there was a looming gap which had to be addressed and Shelton was called upon to fill it.
“The practical thing it seemed, was to turn the office of Oregon governor over to Caralyn Shelton," said Roth, who grew up at Hot Lake.
Shelton accepted the appointment and served as acting governor before Benson was well enough to be sworn in. Shelton’s appointment did not fly under the state’s radar.
“This development definitely made the news in Oregon’s newspapers of the day," Roth said.
Shelton, then 32, served as Chamberlain’s secretary for 6-1/2 years before he left for the U.S. Senate after being elected in November 1908.
Shelton moved to Washington, D.C., soon after her stint as acting governor where she served as Chamberlain’s secretary for the next 12 years before he lost a bid for reelection.
Chamberlain and Shelton were married in 1926 in a ceremony in Washington, D.C., after his wife died in 1925. The ceremony was noteworthy because it marked perhaps the first time in Oregon history that two of its former governors were married.
Chamberlain died in 1928 and five years later Shelton moved back to Oregon where she lived in Union and then Salem. She died in 1936 at age 58 and today is buried buried at Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband.
Roth said that Shelton was born to pioneer parents, Willis and Mary Skiff, of Union, on Oct. 25, 1877. Shelton once told an interviewer that her father had come to Oregon in 1860 from Massachusetts. He said her story is a remarkable one.
“She rose from pioneer stock to travel the halls of power in Salem and Washington, D.C.," Roth said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.