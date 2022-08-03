NORTH POWDER — A small wildfire 15 miles west of North Powder that broke out Sunday, July 31, is now contained.
The Anthony Creek Fire was contained at 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center. The fire, less than 1 acre in size and ignited by lightning, was reported at 6:17 p.m. on July 31.
Planes dropped fire retardant and helicopters deposited water on it for much of Aug. 1. Hand crews were also sent to the fire, which did not threaten any structures. The fire has burned timber and slash but has not caused any injuries.
The fire is in the Webfoot area and has been difficult place to reach, according to Hunter Petrucci, of the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center. Petrucci said some old roads had to be opened to allow crews to get to the fire.
Also on Aug. 2, a small fire in the Jubilee Lake area, 18 miles north of Elgin, was quickly extinguished by a fire crew sent by Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center. The fire, one-tenth of an acre and human caused, was reported at 5:20 p.m. and was contained by 5:59 p.m. Nobody was injured and no structures were threatened by the fire.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.