ANTHONY LAKES — While the format of the event is different this year due to COVID-19 safety measures, veterans will “own the mountain” Monday, Feb. 22, according to Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, which is hosting its sixth annual Veterans Appreciation Day.
Veterans, active military and their families will have the resort to themselves. Cosponsored by the Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande, the event offers free ski lessons, equipment rentals, lift tickets and lunch at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, 19 miles west of North Powder off Interstate 84 at exit 285.
The resort’s annual Veterans Appreciation Day is open to local veterans and their spouse/partner and any dependents 18 and younger.
Tickets need to be reserved ahead of time. To register and reserve lift tickets, go to www.anthonylakes.com/veterans-appreciation-day.
The resorts requires proof of military duty to pick up the tickets Monday at the window on the west side of the lodge. Participants will receive a packet of information as well regarding veterans services.
Sign up for lessons will be at the ticket booth. Lessons are at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The rental shop will open at 9 a.m.
A free lunch will be served noon to 1 p.m. through the window of the Smokin’ Starbottle. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
Face coverings are required at all times within the permit area, including parking lots. Guests are encouraged to arrive in groups of three and to ride the chairlift with those you traveled with. The lodge is closed except for bathroom use.
For information, contact Brian Blais at the Center for Human Development at 541-962-8842 or bblais@chdinc.org, or Chelsea at Anthony Lakes at 541-856-3277 or chelsea@anthonylakes.com.
