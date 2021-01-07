NORTH POWDER — Learn to ski or snowboard for free. This opportunity for fifth and sixth graders will be available at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort starting Sunday, Jan. 10.
Free ski and snowboard lessons are offered to all youth in fifth and sixth grade every Sunday from Jan. 10 through Feb. 28. Students also will be given free ski and snowboard rentals throughout the day, and after receiving the free lesson, they will be given a free ski lift pass for the rest of that day.
Students must register each Sunday at the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort’s ticket booth between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m before receiving their free lesson. Children should bring identification from their school or their report card, according to an Anthony Lakes press release.
Later in the year there is a possibility that students will be able to register online rather than at the ticket booth.
Adults who want to accompany the students on the ski slope after their lessons may purchase lift tickets for $25.
The families of the children who attend at least seven of the eight free instructional sessions will have a chance to purchase a ski lift pass for their children for the remainder of the ski season for $150. The Anthony Lakes ski season normally runs well into March.
For additional information call Chelsea at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, 541-856-3277, Ext. 12, or send an email to her at chelsea@anthonylakes.com.
