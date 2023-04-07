Terry Decker, center, is presented an honor quilt by Davise McFetridge, left, and daughter Larissa Barnhart, of the Wallowa Mountain Quilt Guild, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The handmade honor quilt recognizes Decker's military service during the Vietnam era.
Barbara McCormack of the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild surveys what's left Wednesday, April 5, 2023, after a storage locker of the guild's in Enterprise was apparently raided by a thief.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
ENTERPRISE — An estimated $4,000-$10,000 worth of quilts and equipment related to making them was reported stolen from a storage locker in Enterprise by members of the Wallowa Mountain Quilt Guild, according to Barbara McCormack, chair of the guild’s veterans committee.
“All of our honor quilts and fire quilts were gone,” she said.
McCormack said in addition to the quilts and material, extension cords, irons and other equipment used to make them, including an 18-inch-by-36-inch wagon used to transport the materials, was gone.
She said she discovered the apparent theft Friday, March 24, from a storage shed behind the Enterprise United Parcel Service and told guild President Gail Hillock, who emailed guild members to see if anyone knew anything, but no one did.
“They didn’t completely clean it out, just the good stuff,” she said.
McCormack said she reported the apparent theft to the Enterprise Police, but hadn’t heard anything.
Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead said he’s not even sure it was a theft and has questions to ask guild members.
“I have found that locker open in the past and was able to secure it,” he said.
He said this long after the items went missing it makes it less likely they will be recovered, but that’s not impossible.
All the quilts say “Made by Wallowa Mountain Quilt Guild,” McCormack said. “We’re all pretty worked up about it. Not only is it all the money and the quilts involved, it’s all the veterans who won’t get the quilts until there are more made.”
She said because of the loss, several veterans died before the guild was able to give them honor quilts.
“We want them to know they were appreciated,” she said. The guild has been making honor quilts for veterans and fire quilts for families who have lost possessions to house fires for about 12 years. McCormack said the guild has given more than 400 quilts to veterans in Wallowa County.
“It’s an ongoing project,” she said. “We always need people to turn in names of veterans because we can’t get them from the courthouse anymore because of privacy laws.”
