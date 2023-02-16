LA GRANDE — An appeal of a complaint against the La Grande School District, one linked to a curriculum issue, has been denied by the Oregon Department of Education.

Steve Boe, of La Grande, filed the complaint against the La Grande School District charging discrimination because of the way the school district responded to a curriculum challenge he filed. Boe was upset because of the showing of a video in a social studies class at La Grande High School in 2022.

