LA GRANDE — An appeal of a complaint against the La Grande School District, one linked to a curriculum issue, has been denied by the Oregon Department of Education.
Steve Boe, of La Grande, filed the complaint against the La Grande School District charging discrimination because of the way the school district responded to a curriculum challenge he filed. Boe was upset because of the showing of a video in a social studies class at La Grande High School in 2022.
The Netflix video, “Explained: Racial Wealth Gap,’’ presented information about the economic disparity in the United States among racial groups. People interviewed in the video included U.S. Sen. Corey Booker, D-New Jersey, who along with others spoke of the need for the federal government to provide financial reparations to racial groups in the United States as compensation for policies that harmed them economically.
Boe filed a curriculum challenge after learning that students in the class were not provided with information regarding an alternative viewpoint on the issue of reparations after being shown the video.
La Grande School District Vice Superintendent Scott Carpenter said the reason the other side of the issue was not explicitly taught, was that during discussions with students the instructor determined that students’ opinions indicated they already understood the other side of the issue.
The La Grande School District’s curriculum committee then met and determined students in the class should be presented with material informing them about the other side of the reparation issue in an attempt to help them develop a better understanding of it.
The curriculum committee then made a list of 20 books and articles the instructor could select from. Boe said he was upset the list did not include any works by African-American authors who do not believe reparations are necessary.
Boe said he believes it is important high school students learn that not all African-American writers have liberal perspectives.
“There are some with conservative viewpoints," he said.
Boe then filed a second curriculum challenge against the school district, asking that students be presented an anti-reparation piece written by an African-American. Boe’s request was rejected by the La Grande School Board in December.
Boe then filed his appeal, which charged the La Grande School District with discrimination because the work of an African-American author was not selected to provide an alternative viewpoint on the reparation issue.
The Oregon Department of Education denied the appeal on the basis that Boe did not articulate facts that constitute discrimination, according to Mark Siegel, the Oregon Department of Education’s communications director.
“The complaint does not articulate facts that, if proven true, would constitute different treatment of authors on the basis of race," Siegel said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.