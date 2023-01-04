LA GRANDE — After a three-year pause, the Oregon State University Master Gardener program returns to Union County with the launch of its 2023 training and volunteer program.
Each year, the Union County Master Gardener program provides an in-depth training in home horticulture and practical gardening. The training is intended to prepare master gardeners for their role as Union County's premier gardening resource.
“At heart, this program is about garden education,” Union County Master Gardener Program Coordinator Sarah West said. “We train community members with a passion for gardening and then we support them in becoming a valuable resource for the community.”
Master Gardener training classes are taught by OSU Extension agents and local experts. The program offers research-based, practical courses in plant science and home horticulture. Core classes include basic botany, soil management, plant nutrition, pest identification and control methods, diagnosis of plant problems and best practices for growing and maintaining vegetables, lawns, trees and other landscape plants. In addition, 2023 trainees will also learn about firewise gardening, fruit tree pruning, composting and first foods traditions in the region.
The training combines several instructional methods — online course modules designed by OSU faculty, printed reading materials. and in-person meetings. Remote participation is available.
Participants should expect a time commitment of as many as six hours each week of the scheduled training. The cost for the full 2023 program is $155 and scholarships are available.
The Union County Extension Office accepts gardening questions from community members year-round, including plant or insect identification, weed identification and management and trouble-shooting problems like sick plants, soil or composting issues, and any mystery a home gardener needs help solving. All of these services are offered free to the public.
Master Gardener volunteers complete their hours by helping to answer these gardening questions, as well as participating in other projects determined by the group, such as planting and tending a demonstration garden, teaching gardening workshops, or offering support to gardeners with plots at the La Grande community garden.
“Being a Master Gardener volunteer sounds like a lot, but most people end up feeling empowered by the process of learning where and how to find quality gardening information and sharing it with others,” West said. “It’s similar to a language immersion experience — you can study a new language by yourself and learn a few words and phrases, or you can immerse yourself in the language, collaborating with other students and fluent speakers, and become conversational in a fraction of the time.”
The 2023 training will meet on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 14 and running through May 9 at the Union County Extension building, 10507 N. McAlister Road.
The Master Gardener program is open to anyone with an interest in gardening and communicating with the public about gardening topics, regardless of their previous gardening experience. Participants work with each other and with West to complete their training and volunteer commitment.
“My main goal as coordinator is to help my volunteers get the most out of this experience,” West said. “I see our local Master Gardener program becoming much more than a garden hotline, but that all depends on the people and interests that join in. I think there is a need for adult and family garden education in our community and I would love to be one of the organizations that steps in to provide it.”
