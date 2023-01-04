Union County Master Gardener training

The Oregon State University Master Gardener program returns to Union County with the launch of its 2023 training and volunteer program. The 2023 training will meet on Tuesday evenings beginning Feb. 14.

 Oregon State University Extension Office/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — After a three-year pause, the Oregon State University Master Gardener program returns to Union County with the launch of its 2023 training and volunteer program.  

Each year, the Union County Master Gardener program provides an in-depth training in home horticulture and practical gardening. The training is intended to prepare master gardeners for their role as Union County's premier gardening resource.  

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.