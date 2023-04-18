LA GRANDE — La Grande residents awoke to snow covered ground the morning of Tuesday, April 18.
It is unusual for La Grande to receive snow in April but snowfall is far from unprecedented during this month, according to the National Weather Service.
The most snowfall La Grande has had in one day this month was 3 inches on April 4, 2012. That was one of four days since 1965 that La Grande has received more than 1 inch of snow in April on a single day since 1965.
La Grande received 2 inches of snow on April 1, 1979, and April 14, 1975, and 1.1 inches on April 14 1967. The latest La Grande has received at least 1 inch of snow in April was in 1975. That year the city received 1 inch on April 28.
Total normal snowfall for La Grande in April is about one-tenth of an inch, according to Camden Plunkett, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
Complete April snow records for the year are incomplete, but National Weather Service records do indicate that Cove has received a total of 2-1/2 inches of snow this April and that in April 2022, it received a total 11-1/2 inches of snow. The most snow Cove ever received in April was 17 inches in 1970.
The Cove snowfall records the National Weather Service has date back to 1917 and its La Grande snow statistics go back to 1965.
Plunkett credits the April snow La Grande and Cove are receiving to a cold air mass hanging over the Pacific Northwest and cold surface temperatures.
The National Weather Service is forecasting light snowfall in the Grande Ronde Valley for the remainder of the week, with the heaviest snowfall likely in the Imbler-Elgin area. Plunkett said that area of the county could receive a total of up to a half an inch of snow.
The April 18 snowfall total for La Grande is not yet available from the National Weather Service.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.
General assignment reporter
