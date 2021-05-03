PENDLETON — La Grande’s temperatures averaged warmer than normal during the month of April, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Preliminary data indicated the average temperature was 49.7 degrees, 3 degrees above normal, reported the monthly climate summary from the Weather Service. High temperatures averaged 66.4 degrees, which was 8.1 degrees above normal. The highest was 84 degrees on April 30.
Low temperatures averaged 33.1 degrees, 2 degrees below normal. The lowest was 22 degrees on April 9. The month had 12 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.7 inches during April, which was 0.88 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least a hundredth of an inch — occurred on three days with the heaviest, 0.5 inches, on April 26.
Precipitation this year has reached 5.38 inches, which is 0.43 inches below normal, the NWS reported. Since October, the water year precipitation at La Grande has been 9.96 inches, 0.83 inches below normal. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.99 inches.
The outlook for May from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande rise from 63 degrees at the start of May to 70 degrees at the end of May. Normal lows rise from 38 degrees to 46 degrees.
For more weather and climate information, visit weather.gov/pendleton.
