LA GRANDE — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could make a difference for some Eastern Oregon residents.
According to Eastern Oregon University’s financial aid office, 93% of students receive some form of financial aid. This includes federal student loans, grants, work-study programs and scholarships.
“We’re still waiting for official guidance, but the opportunity is very exciting for our students and families with loan debt,” EOU scholarship coordinator Danny Bailey said.
According to Biden’s plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, will be eligible for $10,000 of federal student debt forgiveness. Pell grants recipients — a federal grant for undergraduate students in exceptional financial need — are eligible for $20,000 of debt forgiveness. Eligibility will be based on adjusted gross income. Loans obtained after June 30, 2022, will not be eligible for relief.
For Umatilla County, the yearly per-person income is $25,452 and the median household income is $57,973, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. In Union County, the yearly per-person income is $27,748 and the median household income is $53,940.
Data shows 65% of EOU students graduate with debt
Of the public four-year institutions in the state that shared data on student debt, Eastern had the highest percentage of students graduating with debt at 65% and the fourth highest average amount of debt at $24,548 — behind Oregon State University, Oregon Institute of Technology and University of Oregon.
Only 4% of students graduated with private debt, averaging at $10,505. This is less than the state trend — 8% and $37,150 respectively.
After the first four weeks of the year, EOU puts together a fact sheet, which breaks down the demographic of the total enrollment, the incoming freshman and new transfers. The 2022 report will not be available until November, but according to the 2021 fact sheet 34% of total students enrolled and 48% of incoming freshmen were from Eastern Oregon.
Of the 2021 incoming freshman, there were 34 students from La Grande High School, eight from Baker High School, six from Union High School, six each from Umatilla, Ontario and Imbler high schools, five each from Elgin and Hermiston high schools and four from Pendleton High School.
According to Bailey, students classified as being from low-income families are often eligible for Pell grants. In 2021 33% of students at Eastern were from low income families and 65% were from rural areas. These percentages were higher when just looking at the incoming freshman with 40% from low income families and 86% from rural areas.
Undergraduate tuition at Eastern for in-state students — which includes Oregon, Washington and Idaho — is $25,506 a year.
Fewer community college students carry debt
Though community college is lower cost and has a lower barrier to entry, it still represents approximately 4% of federal student debt.
Matt Browning, president of Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton, said because federal regulations are not out, it is too early to tell how student loan relief will benefit students in a community college.
“By and large, it will be more impactful for our students once they leave, because it is an agreement between the students and the federal government,” he explained. “What I think it will help do is bring emphasis to affordable access to higher education, which is something that falls squarely in our focus every day.”
He also said members of Generation Z are more aware of debt than preceding generations.
“They watched parents and older siblings really struggle during the great recession,” he said, “they saw parents and siblings lose jobs and lose homes, so I think they’re more debt conscious.”
The independent, nonprofit Institute for College Access and Success completed a nationwide report on student debt from the graduating classes of 2020. In Oregon 53% of students graduated with federal debt, and the average amount of debt was $26,504.
Tuition has nearly tripled since 1980
The total cost of tuition for four-year public and private college has nearly tripled since 1980, according to the College Board, a nonprofit organization that expands access to higher education and the SAT and other programs.
The White House in a press release contended federal support has not kept pace with the increasing price of tuition. Pell Grants previously covered 80% of the cost of a four-year public degree. Now, it only covers a third.
Biden’s plan also extends the pause on repaying federal student loans one final time through Dec. 31.
And the plan aims to make the student loan system more manageable for borrowers by reducing monthly payments and fixing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
The Department of Education is proposing a new income-driven repayment plan that would cap monthly payments for undergraduate loans at 5% of a borrower’s income rather than the current 10% borrowers pay. For example, a single borrower making $38,000 a year would pay $31 a month, according to a government press release.
The proposal also includes a new rule that borrowers who have worked at a nonprofit, in the military or for federal, state, tribal or local government receive appropriate credit toward loan forgiveness.
Congress has never given the president the explicit authority to cancel debt, so the White House could face lawsuits over the plan. Legal action could affect the timetable for student loan forgiveness.
