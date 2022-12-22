LA GRANDE — Some jobs necessitate being outside in any conditions or any temperatures, from minus 10 degrees to above 100 degrees.
Justin Rock and his crew at Rock & Sons have one such job.
Rock’s team is often called on during the winter to change semitrailer tires or tow vehicles stalled for a variety of reasons. This can result in being outside in less than ideal conditions so that the stranded truck driver or family can get back on the road.
“We do a lot of outside truck tires, alongside the road with the bad conditions, cold weather, all kinds of things like that,” Rock said.
La Grande temperatures plummeted to around zero degrees overnight Wednesday, Dec. 21, into Dec. 22, and peaked at just 17 on Dec. 22, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions are expected to improve into the weekend, with high temperatures expecting to climb into the 40s by Christmas Day and overnight lows in to mid-30s on Christmas Eve.
Rock’s crew is well-situated for when brisk conditions arise, with proper footwear in the form of boots, and insulated coveralls. The work clothing often requires not much more than an additional jacket or bibs when a crewmember heads out.
And, Rock said, once you’re up and moving, the winter chill isn’t that terrible.
“What’s kind of funny is, it’s not as cold as you think,” he said. “We go out in 6 degrees and do truck tires, and you’re working, so you’re staying warm.”
The 6 degrees referenced the temperature when he did a change of eight semi tires on his own a couple years back.
More recently, two members of his crew earlier on Dec. 20, performed an eight-tire change about 30 miles east of Baker City, he said. The job, which he said took between three and four hours, was one of four tire changes and three or four tows his team had done by about 4 p.m.
“The boys are out in the cold weather helping keep everyone going,” he said.
A few miles away, the crew at Shortstop on Gekeler Lane is keeping everyone going in a different fashion — by keeping them fueled — and also doing so in less than ideal conditions this time of year.
Travis Vetter, who said he is in his sixth year working at Shortstop, said knowledge of what weather is coming on a day-to-day basis is important when planning for the day ahead.
He said when comparing summer heat or winter cold, dealing with the winter is more of a challenge “because you never know if it’s going to be rainy, cold, snowing — you gotta make sure you’re prepared for what the weather is going to do.”
How much time the gas attendants spend outside on a continuous basis depends on how steady the stream of vehicles is. For that time, enduring the elements requires what many would expect: Vetter listed long johns, gloves, hats, jackets, beanies, overalls, boots, pants and gloves, among other items.
Vetter has also been around long enough to end up working outside in about anything.
“I’ve been out there in every condition you can think of that La Grande, Oregon’s weather throws at you,” he said. “You just gotta pay attention to how the weather is going to be and just make sure you got everything you’ll need, and you’ll be able to handle it.”
Construction workers are also often seen outside during the winter, though one local contractor’s approach is to try and keep his crew out of the elements as much as possible.
“We have learned that efficiencies are less in the winter. I purposely try not to put our company in that position,” said Gust Tsiatsos, owner of GCT Construction in La Grande. “What we typically do is we will find ways to minimize the impacts of the weather.”
That means structuring projects so that outdoor work, as much as possible, is done during the warmer weather. The winter is then largely reserved for interior tasks.
“What we have to do is learn what we can do in the winter. I do want to keep the guys working year around,” Tsiatsos said.
Getting everyone inside all the time doesn’t always pan out. Tsiatsos noted that permits for cottages GCT is building in Baker City were delayed by several months, which means some of that outdoor work will be done in the winter.
“We’re likely going to be hopscotching around this winter trying to work when the ground isn’t frozen,” he said.
He said when outdoor work is necessary, shortening those work days or trying to plan so that they are done on a warmer winter day are measures taken into account.
“Especially with concrete and excavations, or even framing, you dance around the weather forecast pretty well,” he said.
Encouraging the team is also key.
“Keeping the morale up is important,” he said. “Let’s face it, if you have the choice to work inside today or outside today, you are gonna work inside. But if you don’t have the choice … figuring out a way to get in the headspace of those guys and encourage them (is important).”
