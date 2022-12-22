Noah Gliddon.jpg

Noah Gliddon, a gas attendant at Shortstop in La Grande, starts a pump for a vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Gas attendants are just one job that results in working outside in cold weather, though those who have to are prepared for the conditions.

 Ronald Bond/For The Observer

LA GRANDE — Some jobs necessitate being outside in any conditions or any temperatures, from minus 10 degrees to above 100 degrees.

Justin Rock and his crew at Rock & Sons have one such job.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.