LA GRANDE — Court documents submitted by La Grande police stated that Elijah Ward knew he hit something with his car the night of Aug. 12, but that he did not know he struck a person. 

Law enforcement arrested Ward, 26, of La Grande, Tuesday, Aug. 16, in connection with the hit-and-run death of Maison Andrew, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

