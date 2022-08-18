LA GRANDE — Court documents submitted by La Grande police stated that Elijah Ward knew he hit something with his car the night of Aug. 12, but that he did not know he struck a person.
Law enforcement arrested Ward, 26, of La Grande, Tuesday, Aug. 16, in connection with the hit-and-run death of Maison Andrew, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department.
The investigation began after La Grande police responded to a report at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 13 of a dead male on the side of 16th Street. Sgt. Dusty Perry and Officer Ryan Herbel responded to the scene and immediately confirmed the individual had died. When Detective Sgt. Ryan Miller arrived on scene, he noted there was a large pool of blood on Andrew’s face and he appeared to have road rash on his right abdomen.
There were broken car parts from headlights, a reflector lens and turn signal indicators near Andrew’s body that spread south down the street, according to the probable cause declaration. A large black plastic piece of debris recovered from the scene contained a visible part number, belonging to a Mitsubishi Gallant produced between the years 2001 and 2012.
On Aug. 16, Senior Officer Ryan Bernards located a white 2009 Mitsubishi Gallent with damage to the driver-side headlight and front fender parked outside 609 Y Ave., according to police documents. Bernards noted there was a large circular "spiderweb" crack in the windshield, which appeared to start from one impact point.
Police spoke with Ward at his home, where he told Sgt. Jared Rogers that he damaged his car the night of Aug. 12 after driving into a ditch to avoid a tree on Fox Hill Road. After speaking with Ward, Rogers requested he come to the police station to talk with Detective Scott Norton. Ward’s car was impounded and plastic pieces that had fallen off the car were collected as evidence.
During his interview with police, Ward told Norton a different series of events. He said that he went to Bud Jackson’s Eatery & Taps and Tap That on Adams Avenue, but on his way home he decided to continue onto Fox Hill Road and drove up to the radio towers on top of Mount Emily. Ward said shortly after leaving from the towers he struck a small tree on the side of the road, which caused the damage to the front of his car and a tree branch struck his windshield.
Norton confirmed with Ward that he was the only one driving his car Aug. 13 and the only one who had access to the car.
While the interview was happening, Police Chief Gary Bell and Miller compared a piece of evidence collected at the scene with a piece of plastic trim that was collected at Ward’s house.
“It was clear the two pieces of plastic had been broken off of each other,” wrote Miller in police documentation.
Miller and Rogers confronted Ward with the evidence that proved his car was at the crash scene. Ward continued to tell law enforcement that he did not remember what happened that night. He eventually revealed to police that he remembered seeing a dark shadow and heard a thump on his car, but he continued driving. In statements during his interview, Ward said he thought it could have been a garbage can, tree branch or something thrown at his car.
Ward went on to tell police he had been drinking that night, saying he had a total of six beers and three Fireball “shooters.”
“Ward told us if the evidence showed his car was at the scene, then it was him who struck Andrew. He told me he did not hit Andrew on purpose and he would never hit someone on purpose. He said if it was his car that hit Andrew it was an accident,” wrote Miller.
Ward was taken into custody without incident and booked in the Union County Jail, according to Bell. He has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person. So far, Ward has cooperated with the investigation, Bell said.
La Grande attorney Rick Dall has been appointed as Ward’s counsel by the court. Bail has been set at $50,000 and a status check scheduled for Sept. 7.
