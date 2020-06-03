LA GRANDE — La Grande police Tuesday night arrested a 44-year-old man on accusations of felony assault and related charges.
Officers at 10:13 p.m. responded to a call at Morgan Lake on a report of an assault, according to the press release from the La Grande Police Department. Police contacted the victim, a 48-year-old La Grande man who had several injuries. The victim reported his friend, Scott Neal of La Grande, assaulted him.
“According to the victim, they were friends for the last 20 years,” La Grande Police Officer Jason Hays said, “and the assault was sudden and unprovoked. Motivation is unclear at this time.”
The La Grande Fire Department ambulance arrived and transported the victim to Grande Ronde Hospital for medical treatment.
Neal left the camping site prior to police arrival, according to the press release, and officers asked the the Union County Sheriff’s Office to bring its in police dog, Molly.
Deputy Dane Jensen arrived with Molly, who found Neal hiding in bushes approximately 100 yards from the camping site. Officers took Neal into custody and booked him into the Union County Jail. He faces charges of strangulation, menacing and second-degree assault.
