Wildflower Lodge sign and bus
A bus waits at the front drive of Wildflower Lodge Assisted Living & Memory Care, 508 16th St., La Grande, on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The assisted care facility was the site of three suspicious fires in 2022.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — A La Grande man arrested in June on charges of arson and reckless endangering at the Wildflower Lodge has accepted a plea deal from the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

Teryn DeMoss, 20, pled guilty Tuesday, Nov. 8, to and was convicted on one count of felony arson. Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers sentenced him to 30 days in county jail with credit for time served. After his release, DeMoss will undergo 36 months of probation.

