Art Center East rests in the summer heat Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The nonprofit organization announced at a reception Friday, March 11, 2022, that its Co-op Gallery was being renamed in honor of the late Sue Orlaske, one of four Union County artists who were nominated to become the gallery’s namesake. the Co-op Gallery gives local and regional artists the opportunity to plan, hang, publicize their own show, host an opening reception and sell their artwork.
LA GRANDE — Sue Orlaske made countless contributions to Northeast Oregon’s world of art over a span of more than two decades.
Orlaske’s contributions will never be forgotten and Art Center East, of La Grande, made sure of it on the evening of Friday, March 11.
The late artist was saluted by Art Center East when it announced at a reception that its Co-op Gallery was being renamed in Orlaske’s honor. The step is being taken after Orlaske won an election for the renaming. Orlaske was one of four Union County artists who were nominated to become the gallery’s namesake.
Orlaske’s husband, Mitch Wolgamott, of Summerville, who attended the March 11 reception, said the honor would have meant much to his wife.
“She would have been absolutely thrilled," he said.
A biologist who had no formal art training but had a lifelong interest in art, Orlaske became a full-time artist in the 1990s when she moved to Union County. She produced ceramic art as well as two-dimensional art. Her themes often included abstract and representational natural elements — Eastern Oregon landscapes, critters, and plants.
She became well known in Northeastern Oregon for the quality of her work and for her willingness to help and teach others, according to her family. She was a member and actively involved with three art co-ops — Art Center East, Valley Art, Forest Grove, and Crossroads, Baker City.
Orlaske, who died Oct. 22, 2021, at age 72, won several regional art awards and was a featured artist on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Oregon Art Beat. Her work has been carried by several galleries in Oregon and Southern Washington.
Orlaske won an election over a field with three other candidates — Dennis “Craig” Canoy, an art teacher and painter; Kat Galloway, an Eastern Oregon University art instructor who also taught children; and Tom Madden, a poet and EOU writing and journalism professor. All three had also been nominated posthumously.
The election, during which people could vote online or in person, lasted for more than a month and concluded Thursday, March 10.
