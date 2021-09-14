BAKER CITY — A 78-year-old man from Ashland died Monday, Sept. 13, when he failed to negotiate a curve while riding his motorcycle on Highway 7 south of Sumpter.

Lawrence Drake was riding southbound on the highway near milepost 23 when his KTM 950 motorcycle went off the highway and crashed, according to Oregon State Police. He died at the scene.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., police said.

The curve is on the grade below Larch Summit, about two miles south of Sumpter Valley.

OSP was assisted by the Baker Fire Department, Powder River Rural Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.

