COVE — The crash of an all-terrain vehicle led to the death of a Cove resident on Tuesday, April 25, according to a press release from Sheriff Cody Bowen.
The victim of the crash, Steven Robertson, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Robertson resided in Cove and was a citizen of the United Kingdom.
Just prior to 1 p.m., Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for an ATV crash with injury on Lower Cove Road near Kerns Loop Road, according to the press release. When they arrived on scene, deputies found that the four-wheel ATV had left the roadway and struck a tree. The cause of the crash is unknown.
Cove Quick Response Team, La Grande Fire Department and Oregon State Police also responded to the crash and attempted life saving measures, according to the press release. Life Flight was called and landed on scene. Robertson was unresponsive to life saving measures and shortly after 1:30 p.m. was pronounced dead.
“The Union County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend thanks to the Cove Quick Response Team, Oregon State Police, Life Flight and La Grande Fire Department for their assistance,” Bowen wrote.
