STARKEY — One person was injured in a morning ATV accident on Sunday, June 13, in the Starkey Experimental Forest about three miles northwest of Highway 244.
The individual, a state employee, was hurt after failing to negotiate a curve. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to La Grande Fire Department Capt. Robert Tibbetts.
The accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. The victim was transported by ambulance to Grande Ronde Hospital.
