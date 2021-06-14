STARKEY — One person was injured in a morning ATV accident on Sunday, June 13, in the Starkey Experimental Forest about three miles northwest of Highway 244.

The individual, a state employee, was hurt after failing to negotiate a curve. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to La Grande Fire Department Capt. Robert Tibbetts.

The accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. The victim was transported by ambulance to Grande Ronde Hospital.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union,  education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.

