LA GRANDE — Union County Sheriff’s Office reported a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday that resulted in one death.
The wreck occurred at about 1:20 p.m. on Pumpkin Ridge Road, according to the press release from the sheriff’s office, and involved one driver and passenger in the vehicle.
The driver, Gage D. Little, 21, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.
The passenger was injured and received an ambulance to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
The sheriff’s office did not release the identity of the passenger.
The sheriff’s office also reported the crash remains under investigation and the Union County District Attorney’s Office is handling inquires.
