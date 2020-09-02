LA GRANDE — La Grande was warmer than normal during the month of August.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton reported that preliminary data shows La Grande’s average temperature was 71.5 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 90.3 degrees, which was 4.6 degrees above normal. The highest was 104 degrees on Aug. 3.
Low temperatures averaged 52.7 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees above normal. The lowest was 41 degrees, on Aug. 14.
The temperature exceeded 90 degrees on 15 days, according to the report, and the mercury reached at least 100 degrees on three days. Precipitation totaled 0.05 inches during August, which was 0.8 inches below normal.
Precipitation this year has reached 16.14 inches, which is 5.27 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at La Grande has been 19.23 inches, which is 3.38 inches above normal.
The outlook for September calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande fall from 82 degrees at the start of September to 70 at the end of September.
Normal lows fall from 49 degrees to 39. The 30-year normal for precipitation is 0.67 inches.
The National Weather Service is an office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an agency of the U.S. Commerce Department.
