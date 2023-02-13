LA GRANDE — Snowmobile riders are finding it easier to go deeper into backcountry as technological advances make their vehicles more powerful and easier to operate.
With the ease of accessibility comes greater danger for snowmobilers since they face higher risks of being buried by avalanches as they go deeper further they go into backcountry.
This increased danger is inspiring the Oregon State Snowmobile Association, which just conducted its annual state convention in La Grande, to step up in a big way to help save the lives of snowmobilers buried in avalanches. The OSSA has purchased 25 electronic “Are You Beeping?" signs for groomed trails in Oregon, with the help of a $48,000 federal Recreational Trails Program grant.
“This is really a huge deal for us,’’ OSSA President Dennis Jordan said on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the OSSA convention conducted at the Blue Mountain Conference Center, La Grande.
Each solar powered sign alerts snowmobile iders via an electronic indicator if their avalanche transceiver is switched on when they pass by it. Avalanche transceivers are emergency locator beacons, designed to help find people buried under snow.
Jordan said the sign project means a lot to him because he lost a friend who was buried under an avalanche during a 2020 snowmobile ride with a group in Idaho. His friend had a transceiver but had forgotten to switch it on. Jordan said the group his friend was with might have been able to save him after the avalanche if his transceiver had been on.
“He missed a tiny step and perished because of it," he said.
Clubs that belong to the Oregon State Snowmobile Association that have been provided with the safety signs over the past year include the La Grande Sno Drifters, which received two, and the Tollgate Trail Finders, who were provided three. The signs are being set up at sites where avalanche risks are high.
The OSSA’s state convention ran from Feb. 7-11 and drew 176 people, many of who went on guided trips groomed trails the region, ones organized by the La Grande Sno Drifters.
“The snow here is wonderful. It never got hard and made you feel like like you were always floating on top," said Jordan, who lives in Medford.
The paths Jordan and other OSSA members rode on are among the 6,410 miles of trails OSSA clubs groom each year with volunteer labor. OSSA-operated groomers cover a total of 31,000 miles while doing grooming work each year, Jordan said.
Many of the trails are used by county search and rescue organizations throughout the state. Jordan, during a presentation at the state convention, encouraged snowmobile clubs to step forward and assist search and rescue efforts. He said members of snowmobile organizations have a lot to offer because they are familiar with their backcountry terrain and know how best to access it.
“We have knowledge and skills that can be a big help during emergencies," Jordan said.
Many of the 25 clubs that belong to the OSSA are involved in charity and community service projects. Jordan urged members of the clubs to keep detailed records of the hours and money raised and spent on community service projects. He said it is important to have information like this available when meeting with people like legislators and others who can provide support to snowmobile groups. Jordan explained that such leaders are very impressed when representatives of an organization can document how involved they are in community service work.
The OSSA state convention in La Grande was the first one conducted in Union County in at least 20 years, said Jordan. He credits the La Grande Sno Drifters snowmobile club, with doing excellent work in putting it on.
“It was very well organized and thought out," he said. "The Sno Drifters did a phenomenal job."
Activities the Sno Drifters arranged, in addition to guided snowmobile rides and meals, included avalanche safety classes put on by the Wallowa Avalanche Center.
The La Grande Sno Drifters are led by President Ryan Hensley, Vice President Amber Schlegel, secretary and treasurer Lonni Haggerty and grooming chair Corey Gomes. Hensley credits the work of his club’s members and the assistance it received from Union County Chamber of Commerce and local businesses with helping the convention go smoothly.
“The help we received from them made a big difference," Hensley said.
