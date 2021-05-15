LA GRANDE — A popular and long-running Memorial Day tradition in La Grande will be back in full force this year.
The 38th annual Avenue of Flags at Grandview Cemetery, one scaled back significantly in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to return to its unabridged level during Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-31.
The full return will be possible because of falling infection rates, said John Craig, finance officer for American Legion Post 43, which puts on the Avenue of Flags.
This year’s event, as in pre-pandemic years, will feature a ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day. Highlights will include Roger Cochran, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, delivering the keynote address, and La Grande High School’s A Cappella Choir performing the National Anthem.
Everyone attending will have to follow social distancing rules and wear masks.
A display of at least 165 United States flags on poles along the road at Grandview Cemetery is another part of the event set to come back.
All are burial flags donated by families of American veterans. The flags will be put up the morning of May 29 and will remain up until May 31 at 3 p.m.
Craig, Dave Matott, commander of American Legion Post 43, and Bob Kennon, the second vice president of American Legion Post 43, are running the Avenue of Flags program this year.
At the abbreviated 2020 event there was no Memorial Day ceremony and flags were put up only at the Veterans Circle at Grandview Ceremony because much tighter social distancing rules were in effect.
Portable lights at night will illuminate the flags like in past years. A federal resolution, which the American Legion wrote and Congress adopted, requires illumination to identify American flags on display after dark, Craig said.
